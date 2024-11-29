The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 0 C. Wind chill -8 C this afternoon.

Tonight..Flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -3 C. Wind chill near -9 C.

Saturday..Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 0 C. Wind chill near -10 C.

Saturday night..Cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -4 C.

Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 2 C.

Sunday night..Cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -4 C.

Monday..Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 2 C.

Monday night..Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3 C.

Tuesday..Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 1 C.

Tuesday night..Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3 C.

Wednesday..Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 2 C.

Wednesday night..Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3 C.

Thursday..Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 1 C.