The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1 C. Wind chill minus 10 C this morning.

Tonight...Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 7 C. Wind chill minus 13 C overnight.

Saturday...Increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of flurries late in the morning and early afternoon. Periods of snow beginning in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1 C. Wind chill minus 13 C in the morning.

Saturday night...Periods of snow. Low minus 1 C.

Sunday...Flurries or rain showers. High plus 4 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy. Low minus 4 C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1 C.

Monday night...Cloudy periods. Low minus 4 C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low minus 3 C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2 C.

Thursday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1 C.