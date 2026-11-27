Devonshire Mall on Black Friday in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of rain. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light this morning. Wind becoming west 20 early this afternoon. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..periods of rain ending this evening then partly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low plus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing early in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High plus 5.

Sunday night..periods of rain. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 6.

Wednesday night...cloudy. Low 6.

Thursday..cloudy. High 10.