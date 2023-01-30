The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..becoming cloudy this morning with 30 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 5.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Temperature steady near 7. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Sunday..cloudy. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.