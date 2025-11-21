The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High 11. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..clear. Low minus 1.

Saturday..sunny. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..clear. Low zero.

Sunday..sunny. High 13.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Monday..sunny. High 11.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. High 11.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 6.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Thursday..cloudy. High plus 1.