East end Costco seen in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 16, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 6.

Saturday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9.

Sunday..cloudy. High 16.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.