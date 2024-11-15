The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 11 or 52.

This evening: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle early this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 3 or 37.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 11 or 52.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 6 or 43.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 14 or 57.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12 or 54.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13 or 55.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 10 or 50.