The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. High 10. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..increasing cloudiness this evening. Low plus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Sunday..cloudy. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Monday..cloudy. High 8.

Monday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 7.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Thursday..sunny. High 9.