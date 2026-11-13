Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 13, 2026

(Fall leaves in the green grass with a rake laying on them. (Photo courtesy iStock/Elenathewise))

Pile of fall leaves with fan rake on lawn

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. High 5°C.

Tonight...mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 1°C.

Saturday...mainly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early in the morning. The wind is northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 7°C.

Saturday night...cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 2°C.

Sunday...a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 6°C.

Sunday night...cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 2°C.

Monday...Sunny. High 6°C.

Monday night...Clear. Low 2°C.

Tuesday... Sunny. High 9°C.

Tuesday night...Clear. Low 2°C.

Wednesday...Sunny. High 11°C.

Wednesday...Clear. Low 4°C.

Thursday...Sunny. High 11°C.