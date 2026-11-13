Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 13, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today...cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. High 5°C.
Tonight...mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 1°C.
Saturday...mainly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early in the morning. The wind is northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 7°C.
Saturday night...cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 2°C.
Sunday...a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 6°C.
Sunday night...cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 2°C.
Monday...Sunny. High 6°C.
Monday night...Clear. Low 2°C.
Tuesday... Sunny. High 9°C.
Tuesday night...Clear. Low 2°C.
Wednesday...Sunny. High 11°C.
Wednesday...Clear. Low 4°C.
Thursday...Sunny. High 11°C.