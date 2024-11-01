The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy today with the wind out of the west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12 or 54.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 2 or 36.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 12 or 54.

Tomorrow evening: Increasing cloudiness. Low plus 4 or 39.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13 or 55.

Monday: Showers. High 20 or 68.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21 or 70.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14 or 57.