The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this morning. High 17. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Low plus 5.

Saturday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning then becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 7.

Sunday..sunny. High 22.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13.

Monday..sunny. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.