The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 17. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 9.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Sunday..cloudy. High 16.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 18.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 21.