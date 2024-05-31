The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Low 13.

Saturday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon then 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High 25. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..showers. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13.

Monday..sunny. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 18.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 28.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.