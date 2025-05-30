The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 11.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming north 30 km/h late in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 19.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9.

Sunday..sunny. High 21.

Sunday night..clear. Low 10.

Monday..sunny. High 24.

Monday night..clear. Low 14.

Tuesday..sunny. High 27.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 17.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.