The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers ending near noon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Local amount 30 mm. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Low 11.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 13.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Monday..sunny. High 21.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Thursday..cloudy. High 24.