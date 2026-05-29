Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 29, 2026

Windsor's riverfront with a view of the Detroit River and the Ambassador Bridge.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 28 C.

Tonight...Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 11 C.

Saturday...Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 21 C.

Saturday night...Clear. Low 11 C.

Sunday...Sunny. High 22 C.

Sunday night...Clear. Low 11 C.

Monday...Sunny. High 22 C.

Monday night...Clear. Low 11 C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 11 C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 13 C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.