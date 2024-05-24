The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 28. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 12.

Sunday..increasing cloudiness. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 20.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 11.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 16.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.