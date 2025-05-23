The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 17. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.