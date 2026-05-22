Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 22, 2026

Some birds enjoy the sunshine on a warm Montreal weekend.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 19. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning near midnight. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 11.

Saturday..rain. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 17. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.