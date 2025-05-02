The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 20. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 15. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.