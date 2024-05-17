The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few showers ending late this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 14.

Saturday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..sunny. High 28.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..sunny. High 29.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Thursday..cloudy. High 22.