The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..clearing early this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Local amount 25 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low 15.

Saturday..showers ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Local amount 5 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 10.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 17.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 12.

Thursday..cloudy. High 17.