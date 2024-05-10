The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 6.

Saturday..cloudy. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Sunday..sunny. High 20.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 12.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 22.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Thursday..cloudy. High 23.