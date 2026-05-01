The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers near noon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 10. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low zero with frost.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 9. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday night..clear. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.