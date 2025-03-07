The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy. Rain or wet snow beginning this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 3 or 37.

This evening: Periods of snow ending before morning then clearing. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 13/9F overnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 1 or 34.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8 or 46.

Monday: Sunny. High 13 or 55.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15 or 59.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13 or 55.