The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning and 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 12 C.

Tonight...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 12 C.

Saturday...Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. A few showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 18 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 3 C.

Sunday...Sunny. Windy. High 11 C.

Sunday night...Clear. Windy. Low 3 C.

Monday...Sunny. High 18 C.

Monday night...Clear. Low 5 C.

Tuesday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Wednesday...Showers. High 10 C.

Wednesday night...Periods of rain or snow. Low -2 C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 3 C.