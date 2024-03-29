The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Lots of sunshine on this Good Friday. Wind will be out of the west at 20 km/h. High 11 or 52.
This evening: Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low plus 1 or 34.
Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with periods of rain beginning early in the morning. High 8 or 46.
Easter Sunday: Cloudy. High 8 or 46.
Monday... the first day of April: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 10 or 50.
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 7 or 45.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with off/on showers or snow. High 8 or 46.