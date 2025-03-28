The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 13. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..periods of rain ending this evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 10.

Saturday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..showers. High 13.

Sunday night..showers. Low plus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Tuesday..sunny. High plus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Wednesday..periods of rain. High 11.

Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low 7.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 12.