The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..clear this evening then partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Saturday..sunny. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 late in the afternoon. High 6. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Sunday..sunny. High 12.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 12.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low 8.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 18.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.