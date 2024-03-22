The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Periods of snow beginning early this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..periods of snow ending after midnight then cloudy. Risk of freezing rain this evening. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 7.

Sunday..sunny. High plus 5.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 6.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 10.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.