The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this afternoon. High 11. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and after midnight. A few showers beginning overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 2.

Saturday..rain showers or a few flurries ending in the morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 3. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 5.

Sunday..increasing cloudiness. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. Low plus 3.

Monday..cloudy. High 6.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.