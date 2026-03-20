The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low zero.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. High 8. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low minus 1.

Monday..sunny. High plus 5.

Monday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 10.