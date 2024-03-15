The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low zero.



Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the afternoon with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.



Saturday night..showers. Low plus 1.



Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.