The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h this afternoon. High 20. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness before morning then 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 12.

Saturday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..showers. Low 11.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Monday..sunny. High 7.

Monday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.