The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this morning and ending near noon then 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming south 40 gusting to 70 this morning then west 50 gusting to 80 late this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers early this evening then 40 percent chance of flurries late this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Wind west 50 km/h gusting to 80 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Saturday..mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..periods of snow or rain. Low zero.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 13.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Monday..showers. Windy. High 10.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High 8.