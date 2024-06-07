The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 21 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 12 C.

Saturday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h late in the morning. High 25 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 12 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 14 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.