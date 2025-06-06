The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A special air quality statement remains in effect for Windsor - Leamington - Essex County. Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility. Wildfire smoke will continue to affect the area this morning into early this afternoon.

Mainly cloudy today with 30 percent chance of showers. Local smoke. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 29 or 84.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Local smoke this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 12 or 54.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High 25. Humidex 26 or 79.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 13 or 55.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 or 73.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 or 79.