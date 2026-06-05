Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 5, 2026

A boy playing with water in park fountain. Hot summer.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 32C.

Tonight...Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 19C.

Saturday... Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming west 50 gusting to 80 then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 30C. Humidex 37C.

Saturday night...Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27C.

Sunday night...Clear. Low 14C.

Monday...Sunny. High 29C.

Monday night....Cloudy periods. Low 18C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 31C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31C.