The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low 21.

Saturday..showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind south 20 km/h. High 26. Humidex 35. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Monday..sunny. High 25.

Monday night..clear. Low 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.