The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 32. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Wind becoming west 20 before morning. Low 21.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 19.

Sunday..sunny. High 30.

Sunday night..clear. Low 22.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 19.

Wednesday..sunny. High 31.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 19.

Thursday..sunny. High 31.