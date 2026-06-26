Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 26, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 22C. Humidex 25C.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 15C.

Saturday...Clearing in the morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near noon. High 24C. Humidex 29C.

Satuday night...Clear. Low 16C.

Sunday...Sunny. High 28C.

Sunday night...Clear. Low 19C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32C.

Monday night...Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 23C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 34C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 24C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 35C.

Wednesday night...Clear. Low 23C.

Thursday...Sunny. High 36C.