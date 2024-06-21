The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 31. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 34. Humidex 40. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday night..clear. Low 19.

Monday..sunny. High 30.

Monday night..clear. Low 18.

Tuesday..increasing cloudiness. High 31.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 21.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Thursday..sunny. High 26.