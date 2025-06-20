The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 27. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 32. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 23.

Sunday..sunny. High 35.

Sunday night..clear. Low 24.

Monday..sunny. High 36.

Monday night..clear. Low 24.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 35.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 24.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 28.