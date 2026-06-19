Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 19, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. Low 14.

Monday..periods of rain. High 21.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 22.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Thursday..cloudy. High 22.