The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 this afternoon. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening then clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 12.

Saturday..sunny. High 26. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..clear. Low 16.

Sunday..sunny. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 23.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 23.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 35.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 23.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 34.