The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind east 20 km/h. High 24 C.

Tonight..Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Low 13 C.

Saturday..Mainly cloudy. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 19 C.

Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

Sunday night..Cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Monday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

Monday night..Cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Tuesday..A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Tuesday night..Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Wednesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Wednesday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Thursday..A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29 C.