Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 12, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..clearing this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 17.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 31. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 19.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday night..clear. Low 10.

Monday..sunny. High 23.

Monday night..clear. Low 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 24.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.