The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 35.
This evening: Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 17.
Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h in the morning. High 27. Humidex 30.
Sunday: Sunny. High 28
Monday: Sunny. High 29.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 26.