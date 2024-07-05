The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 35.

This evening: Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 17.



Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h in the morning. High 27. Humidex 30.



Sunday: Sunny. High 28



Monday: Sunny. High 29.



Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.



Wednesday: Cloudy. High 26.

