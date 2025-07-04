The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 23.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.