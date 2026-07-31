Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 31, 2026

Monarch butterfly seen in Windsor, Ont. on July 9, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this morning. High 30. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 22.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Showers beginning in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. High 28. Humidex 32. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday night..clear. Low 15.

Monday..sunny. High 27.

Monday night..clear. Low 17.

Tuesday..sunny. High 29.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.